On October 24, a bug in GPSD will send users 19 years back

18:30 / October 23, 2021 2021-10-23T19: 30: 42 + 03: 00

Alexander Antipov

The effect of the error can lead to unpredictable failures on different systems, including those that do not directly use GPSD, since this application is used to obtain accurate time data on some NTP servers used for time synchronization.

A critical issue has been identified in the GPSD package, which is used to extract accurate time and position data from GPS devices, which will cause the time to shift 1024 weeks ago on October 24, i.e. time will be changed to March 2002. It is reported by opennet.ru.

The issue appeared in releases 3.20 through 3.22 inclusive and was fixed in the GPSD 3.23 release (the fix was also backported to the 3.22 Debian package). All users of systems that use GPSD need to urgently install updates, or be prepared for a failure.

The effect of the error can lead to unpredictable failures on different systems, including those that do not directly use GPSD, since this application is used to obtain accurate time data on some NTP servers used for time synchronization. When the time is shifted, the systems can experience problems with authentication (for example, one-time passwords, Kerberos and other access verification mechanisms that have an expiration date will stop working), with the verification of certificates and with calculations that manipulate time ranges (for example, calculating the time of a user’s session) …

GPSD is also used in car navigators, drones, robots, military equipment, marine and aviation navigation equipment, in various mobile devices, including those based on the Android platform, for many of which firmware updates are no longer available. Usually, on such devices, GPSD work is related to navigation and does not affect the setting of the system time.

The GPS protocol provides for a week counter, counting weeks from January 5, 1980. The problem is that when broadcasting, only 10 bits are allocated for this counter, which implies that it overflows every 1023 weeks (19.7 years). The first overflow occurred in 1999, the second in 2019, and the third in 2038. These events are tracked by manufacturers and have special handlers for them. Currently, a new GPS message format (CNAV) has been introduced in parallel, in which 13 bits are allocated for the counter (i.e. overflow is expected only in 2137).

In GPSD, in the logic of correcting the appearance of an extra second (added in order to synchronize the reference world atomic clock with the astronomical time of the Earth), an error was made due to which on October 24, 2021, 1024 will be prematurely subtracted from the counter of the number of weeks. As planned by the author of the code, the shift was supposed to occur on December 31, 2022, but the translation of this date into the number of weeks was not performed correctly and the number of weeks actually given in the check fell under October 2021 (the value is 2180 instead of 2600).