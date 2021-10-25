On October 25, 13 out of 17 killed at the gunpowder factory will be buried near Ryazan

On October 25, a farewell ceremony is held for those killed at a gunpowder factory near Ryazan.

On October 25, in the village of Lesnoy, Ryazan Region, a farewell ceremony is held with those killed as a result of an emergency at a gunpowder enterprise. On this day, 13 out of 17 victims of one of the largest tragedies in the history of the region will be buried in the Shilovsky district.

Closed coffins with the bodies of Victor Anikin, Elena Tulyakova, Andrey Voevodin, Vyacheslav Petrikov, Artem Shilov, Alexander Kurchakov, Alexander Soloviev, Mikhail Sychev, Igor Raskhodchikov, Alexey Tebenkov, Alexey Minkov, Valery Belokopyov were brought to the square in front of the local House of Culture. Farewell to Malik Papazyan passes without a coffin – his body is still under forensic examination.

Yuri Alpatov and Oleg Kamnev’s relatives decided to spend their last journey on October 26. Ildar Kamalov will be buried in Kazan.

