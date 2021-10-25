On the competition between Cardano and Solana

Cryptocurrencies today Cardano and Solana are called one of the main competitors to each other. Both of these projects have their own strengths and are showing explosive growth. Which one is more promising from the investor’s point of view?

Way Cardano

The Cardano project is distinguished by a high transaction speed – 250 transactions per second, and the Cardano team plans to increase the speed to 1 million transactions per second. After the next update – Alonzo – the long-awaited smart contracts appeared in the cryptocurrency network, which ensured Cardano’s entry into the DeFi space.

In September 2021, the price of Cardano reached an all-time high of $ 3 (however, by mid-October it fell to $ 2.1), and the current market capitalization of the token is already $ 69 billion (this is the 4th place among all cryptocurrencies).

Dynamics of Cardano

Impetuous Solana

The Solana cryptocurrency network outperforms Cardano in terms of transaction processing speed. It can process up to 60,000 operations per second, with plans to increase the figure to 710,000. In 2021, Solama jumped 45 times in price, reaching $ 150 by mid-October.

Solana dynamics

It is also in the top 10 tokens in terms of market capitalization, ranking 7th in it with an indicator of $ 74 billion. The Solana network has long had smart contracts and the ability to launch decentralized applications (dApps), which until recently distinguished the project from Cardano …

Possible cooperation

However, it is possible that the rivalry between these cryptocurrencies will turn into cooperation. This idea came from the lead developer of Cardano Charles Hoskinson…

Cardano Developer Charles Hoskinson Talks About Solano Integration

According to him, the Solana project has already achieved success, and he sees many advantages in the joint work of the two projects, although, of course, he cannot make such decisions on his own. Today, both Solana and Cardano look very promising against the backdrop of possible cooperation. If these projects are integrated, their attractiveness will increase even more. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that, with cooperation, these cryptocurrencies will squeeze Ethereum in the DeFi market.

