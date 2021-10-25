https://ria.ru/20211025/vybory-1756112516.html
OSCE observers claim violations at presidential elections in Uzbekistan
OSCE observers reported violations in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
OSCE observers claim violations at presidential elections in Uzbekistan
The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held with violations that indicate the need to continue democratic reforms, said at a press conference … RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held with irregularities, which indicate the need to continue democratic reforms, Reinhold Lopatka, special coordinator of the OSCE observer mission, said at a press conference. The presidential elections were held in Uzbekistan on Sunday. They were recognized as valid, the turnout exceeded the required 33%. "Election day was peaceful. But we observed significant procedural violations," Lopatka said. In particular, according to him, "presidential candidates were deprived of the opportunity to criticize the current head of state," and "despite some media openness, the right of the country's residents to freely express their opinion remains limited." important reforms have been carried out, but democracy is a long and difficult process … Uzbekistan needs to continue to move in this direction. These elections showed that the democratic reforms of recent years must be continued to consolidate what has already been achieved, "observers concluded. Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Yerik Ashimov, who heads the election observation mission from this organization, said that the presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held without violations and in accordance with national legislation, were legitimate and democratic. The CEC will announce the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Uzbekistan 25 October, reported and earlier in the CEC. Voter turnout at the time of closing of polling stations amounted to 80.8%, 16.037 million people voted. According to updated data, 19.86 million voters had the right to vote in the elections. All five parties officially operating in the country – Ecological, Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival), Liberal Democratic (UzLiDeP), People's Democratic (PDPU) and "Adolat" ("Justice") – registered their candidates with the CEC. Among them is the incumbent president Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to experts, he is the main contender for the victory.
OSCE observers claim violations at presidential elections in Uzbekistan
The presidential elections were held in Uzbekistan on Sunday. They were recognized as valid, the turnout exceeded the required 33%.
“Election day was peaceful. But we saw significant procedural violations,” Lopatka said. In particular, according to him, “presidential candidates were deprived of the opportunity to criticize the current head of state,” and “despite some media openness, the right of the country’s residents to freely express their opinion remains limited.”
“Our observations show that important reforms have been carried out in Uzbekistan, but democracy is a long and difficult process … Uzbekistan needs to continue to move in this direction. These elections have shown that the democratic reforms of recent years must be continued to consolidate what has already been achieved “, – concluded the observers.
Earlier on Monday, Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Yerik Ashimov, who heads the organization’s election observer mission, said that the presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held without violations and in accordance with national legislation, were legitimate and democratic.
The CEC will announce the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Uzbekistan on October 25, the CEC reported earlier. Voter turnout at the time of closing of polling stations amounted to 80.8%, 16.037 million people voted. According to updated data, 19.86 million voters had the right to vote in the elections.
