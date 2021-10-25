Panasonic releases 4680 battery samples for Tesla and ditches LFP battery production

The American company Tesla in Nevada was originally created with the support and participation of Panasonic, and it is it that should play a key role in the production of 4680 batteries, which the companies developed together. The Japanese manufacturer has already mastered the production of battery samples of this standard size on an experimental line, and at the same time expressed its determination not to engage in the production of more affordable LFP batteries.

Perhaps the latter would not have been mentioned at all in the context of Panasonic’s achievements in preparing the 4680 nickel cells for mass production, but at a recent quarterly reporting conference, Tesla management said that from now on, the basic configurations of this brand’s electric vehicles will be equipped with LFP batteries in all regional markets. This type of battery dispenses with nickel and cobalt by using iron phosphate in combination with lithium. Such batteries have a higher resource and stability of physical and chemical properties, but lower charge storage density and resistance to low temperatures. On the scale of mass production, one of the qualities outweighs most of the disadvantages – LFP batteries are trite cheaper than nickel ones.

So far, Tesla has not decided how it will supply LFP batteries for its electric vehicles assembled in the United States. About 95% of all batteries of this type are manufactured in China, and the largest supplier is the local company CATL, which already occupies a third of the global market for all traction batteries. Political problems in relations between the United States and the PRC may make it difficult for CATL to enter the United States, and it is quite expensive to supply batteries from China. The problem could be solved by cooperation with Panasonic, but this week the company made it clear that it is not going to release LFP-batteries.

Along the way, as noted by Reuters, Panasonic representatives noted that the 4680 nickel batteries were developed “due to the great desire of the other side”, referring to Tesla. The relationship between the two companies will only get stronger after the start of serial production of batteries of the 4680 type. Panasonic does not specify when the serial production of new cells will be launched.

Recall that Tesla itself is going to produce 4680 cells at two more factories that are now being built in Texas and Germany, respectively. The use of new batteries even made it possible to create a power frame for Tesla Model Y crossovers, in which the battery pack plays the role of a structural element that reinforces the bottom of the car. The timing of the appearance of the Cybertruck pickup truck and the Tesla Semi long-haul tractor also depends on the availability of a sufficient number of batteries of standard size 4680.

Panasonic’s Korean competitors, I must say, do not hesitate to release LFP-batteries. LG Energy Solution will get this opportunity through the purchase of a specialized division of the Japanese company NEC, and SK On, a division of SK Innovation, will independently develop battery cells of this type. It is planned to release them in the United States, so it is possible that Tesla will receive LFP batteries for electric vehicles of basic configurations from Korean suppliers.