Parliament of Tatarstan opposed the elimination of the post of President of the republic – Gazeta.Ru

The parliament of Tatarstan refused to recognize the bill obliging to abolish the post of the president of the republic. The decision was made during a meeting of the State Council of the republic. TASS…

Previously became known on the submission to the State Duma of a draft law on regional power, which establishes a common name for all regions for the position of a senior official – the head of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation, and for a supreme executive body – the government of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation.

In addition to Krasheninnikov, Andrei Klishas, ​​head of the Federation Council’s committee on constitutional legislation, is the author of the draft law “On the general principles of organizing public power in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation”.

Albert Khabibullin, chairman of the Tatarstan State Council Committee on State Building, in turn, said that this bill had been discussed more than once in the republic. In the opinion of the deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan, the draft law “regulates in detail the formation of a system of regional bodies of state power,” however, they had complaints about the initiative to change the position of the head of the region. The parliamentarians also opposed the participation of the federal center in the formation of regional executive bodies. They believe that this is contrary to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.