Peskov commented on Putin's speech at Valdai
Peskov commented on Putin’s speech at Valdai – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021
Peskov commented on Putin’s speech at Valdai
The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the last Valdai Forum was not confrontational, its message was that Russia is not going to teach anyone, but also not … RIA Novosti, 10.24.
2021-10-24
2021-10-24T13: 48
2021-10-24T17: 29
politics
vladimir putin
Dmitry Peskov
Russia
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the last Valdai Forum was not confrontational, its message was that Russia is not going to teach anyone, but it will not tolerate teachings addressed to itself, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. the meaning of what was said was that “we are not going to teach anyone, and we are not teaching us.”
