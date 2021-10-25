https://ria.ru/20211024/putin-1756012910.html

Peskov commented on Putin’s speech at Valdai

Peskov commented on Putin’s speech at Valdai – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Peskov commented on Putin’s speech at Valdai

The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the last Valdai Forum was not confrontational, its message was that Russia is not going to teach anyone, but also not … RIA Novosti, 10.24.

2021-10-24T13: 48

2021-10-24T13: 48

2021-10-24T17: 29

politics

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755691319_0:315:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67e93e8275ec721c3f271f599392fcf1.jpg

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the last Valdai Forum was not confrontational, its message was that Russia is not going to teach anyone, but it will not tolerate teachings addressed to itself, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. the meaning of what was said was that “we are not going to teach anyone, and we are not teaching us.”

https://ria.ru/20211022/putin-1755819146.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755691319_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7e0743d7f81083c0a021af257f76bc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

politics, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, russia