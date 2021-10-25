Peskov named the factors of growth in food prices :: Economy :: RBC

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The Russian government cannot stop the abrupt rise in food prices due to the pressure of the world market, which leads to inflation, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov during a briefing, Interfax reports.

“These are inflationary processes, which, unfortunately, are taking place, an unfavorable international situation, which also puts pressure on prices in terms of their increase,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov noted that the Russian authorities are constantly monitoring food prices and are trying to prevent a sharp rise. He recalled that on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the government has established the appropriate mechanisms.

Inflation in Russia accelerates to its highest since February 2016



On October 12, the Ministry of Economic Development raised its inflation forecast from 5.8% to 7.4% at the end of 2021. The factors behind the increase in food inflation were the atypical rise in prices for vegetables and fruits, as well as the accelerated growth in prices for meat, said the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov. According to the minister, prices for fruits and vegetables in September this year increased by 1.8% compared to August, although usually at this time the cost of vegetables begins to decline. He attributed the rise in prices to a lag in the pace of harvest.…