Peskov recalled the mechanisms for monitoring food prices in Russia

The Russian authorities are monitoring food prices in the country, the reasons for their growth are, among other things, inflation and unfavorable international conditions, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

“There are existing instructions from the President to the Cabinet of Ministers, as part of the implementation of these instructions, the government has established permanent mechanisms to monitor price increases. These mechanisms are intended to prevent leaps and bounds, ”he said.

According to a Kremlin spokesman, there are objective reasons for the rise in food prices in Russia, among which are inflationary processes and unfavorable international conditions. Peskov added that the Cabinet of Ministers is carrying out multi-directional work in these areas.

“There are both subjective factors with which the government is actively working, and objective factors that you just need to take for granted – I mean inflationary processes,” said the presidential press secretary.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as part of his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, predicted the growth of the global food crisis.

According to the UN, in September, food prices in the world reached their highest level since 2011. Over the past 12 months, food prices on the global market have risen by almost a third.