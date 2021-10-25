Peskov said that the rise in food prices was due to objective factors – Gazeta.Ru

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the government has established permanent mechanisms to monitor the rise in food prices in order to prevent their abrupt increase.

“On the other hand, there are also objective processes. These are inflationary processes, which, unfortunately, are taking place, an unfavorable international environment, which also puts pressure on prices in terms of increasing. Therefore, this is such a multi-vector work, ”said Peskov during a briefing with journalists.

According to him, at the same time, there are both subjective factors, which are actively working in the government, and objective, which must be taken for granted.

“I mean inflationary processes,” the Kremlin spokesman summed up.

On October 22, it was reported that the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for the sixth time in a row increased the key rate, this time by 75 bp, to 7.5% per annum. Head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina named this decision is a “significant step”.

Previously Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Kryuchkova statedthat inflation is now characterized by a high level of uncertainty, due to which the so-called “black swans” may appear on the consumer market (events that are difficult to predict, leading to significant negative consequences).