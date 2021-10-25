Peskov: stupid to perceive Putin’s statements at Valdai as a confrontation with the West – Politics

MOSCOW, October 24. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his speech at the plenary session of the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, did not speak of confrontation with the West on the basis of values; it would be foolish to perceive his messages that way. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov on the air of the TV channel “Russia-1” in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”.

“It would be stupid to perceive this as another confrontation. Naturally, there were already enthusiasts who compare this speech almost with the Munich speech. At one time, the essence of the Munich speech was not understood – it was not at all confrontational. about confrontation, “said Peskov, answering a question from journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin wanted to convey the idea that the Russian Federation is ready to cooperate, but will not allow teachings from the West. “From my point of view, the meaning of what was said boiled down to the fact that we are not going to teach anyone and do not teach us. We can and will allow ourselves to live the way we want. At the same time, we will be glad to be friends with you and to cooperate. , but do not dare to teach us, we will not tolerate this anymore, “Peskov continued.

Answering the question whether the West’s actions in relation to basic values ​​surprise or shock him, the spokesman noted that the Russian Federation is protecting itself in this regard. “As long as we protect ourselves from this – by our laws, our, well, perhaps, intolerance to some manifestations – we are probably insured against this. And as long as we are insured against this, well, in the end, let they do what they want, it’s their business, “Peskov summed up.

Putin spoke at Valdai on October 21. Speaking about true values, the President emphasized the value of life and family. He also called it a necessary and noble deed to oppose manifestations of racism, but noted that “the obsessive emphasis on the racial theme further divides people.” In addition, according to the head of state, modern forms of struggle for equality and against discrimination in the West resemble the Soviet era, when the Bolsheviks tried to change “the very idea of ​​what human morality is,” and the discussion about the rights of men and women in a number of European countries, according to Putin, it has become “a perfect phantasmagoria.”