Pitt, Tatum or Gosling: who will play Ken in the new Barbie movie

It became known who of the first handsome men in Hollywood will turn into a toy boyfriend of actress Margot Robbie. 10/25/2021, Sputnik Belarus

It became known who will play the role of Ken in the new film about the most famous Barbie doll: the role of the latter went to Australian actress Margot Robbie. After much speculation about who will be Robbie’s company in the new Barbie movie, foreign media are ready to announce the name of the actor who will get the role of the doll’s plastic boyfriend, Deadline reported that actor Ryan Gosling is in the final stages of negotiations with Warner Bros. But getting the star to join director Greta Hedwig’s new project was very difficult. According to sources, Gosling was originally the only candidate for the role of Ken, but immediately turned down the role. However, the producers did not back down and did everything so that the star of “La La Landa” went to meet them. Now that all the main characters have been found, the shooting of the Barbie movie can begin in early 2022.

