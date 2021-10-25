“Poisoned ring from Russia”: Saudi prince Mohammed ibn Salman accused of conspiracy against King Abdullah

Cornelius Chandler
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Ibn Salman

A former senior Saudi intelligence official said that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intended to kill the late King Abdullah with a poisoned ring brought from Russia.

In an interview with CBS, Saad al-Jabri, a key figure in Saudi intelligence, said that Muhammad Ibn Salman in 2014, in a conversation with his cousin, hinted that he would like to get rid of King Abdullah in order to vacate the throne for his father. … At that time, among the members of the ruling dynasty, there were disputes over the succession to the throne.

Jabri gave an interview to the 60 Minutes program of the American corporation CBS, in which he said that Crown Prince Mohammed ibn Salman ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, the son of King Salman and the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is “a psychopath, a murderer with unlimited resources in the Middle East, posing a threat to its own people, to Americans and to the entire planet. “

The former intelligence officer also said that in 2014, during a meeting with his cousin Muhammad ibn Naif, who was then minister of the interior, Ibn Salman hinted that he could organize the assassination of King Abdullah.

