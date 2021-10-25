“Poisoned ring from Russia”: Saudi prince Mohammed ibn Salman accused of conspiracy against King Abdullah

2 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Ibn Salman

A former senior Saudi intelligence official said that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intended to kill the late King Abdullah with a poisoned ring brought from Russia.

In an interview with CBS, Saad al-Jabri, a key figure in Saudi intelligence, said that Muhammad Ibn Salman in 2014, in a conversation with his cousin, hinted that he would like to get rid of King Abdullah in order to vacate the throne for his father. … At that time, among the members of the ruling dynasty, there were disputes over the succession to the throne.

Jabri gave an interview to the 60 Minutes program of the American corporation CBS, in which he said that Crown Prince Mohammed ibn Salman ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, the son of King Salman and the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is “a psychopath, a murderer with unlimited resources in the Middle East, posing a threat to its own people, to Americans and to the entire planet. “

The former intelligence officer also said that in 2014, during a meeting with his cousin Muhammad ibn Naif, who was then minister of the interior, Ibn Salman hinted that he could organize the assassination of King Abdullah.

Photo author, Anadolu Agency Photo caption, Muhammad ibn Salman (left) became crown prince in 2017 instead of Muhammad ibn Naif’s cousin (right)

“He told him: I want to eliminate King Abdullah. They will deliver a poisoned ring from Russia, you just need to shake his hand and everything will be over,” Jabri said. in all seriousness. ” According to Jabri, the case was hushed up at court, but during the meeting, secret filming was carried out, and he knows where two copies of the video are stored.

King Abdullah passed away in 2015 at the age of 90 and the throne passed to his half-brother Salman, the father of Muhammad ibn Salman, who appointed Muhammad ibn Naif as crown prince.

However, in 2017, Ibn Salman became the crown prince, and Ibn Naif lost his post as Minister of Internal Affairs and, according to some sources, was placed under house arrest, last year he was detained on charges, the essence of which has not been disclosed. After Ibn Niaf Jabri was removed from his post and fled to Canada.

In an interview, he says that a spy friend of one of the Middle Eastern countries warned him that in October 2018, a few days after Saudi agents killed the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, Ibn Salman sent a group that was supposed to liquidate and the former intelligence officer himself.

Jabri claims that a group of six people landed at the Ottawa airport, but they were all deported after customs officials found “suspicious DNA testing equipment” in their luggage.

Last year, Jabri filed a civil lawsuit against the Saudi crown prince in US federal court, accusing him of attempted assassination.

Ibn Salman then denied all charges. However, he also denied accusations of involvement in the murder of Khashoggi, although, according to American intelligence, the prince personally approved the operation to eliminate the journalist.

Harassment of the family of a former intelligence officer

The BBC has asked the government of Saudi Arabia to comment on the statements of the former intelligence officer.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, In 2015, when King Abdullah (left) passed away, the Saudi throne passed to his half-brother Salman (right).

In turn, the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, in its message sent to the CBS Corporation, called Jabri “a discredited former government official, followed by a long list of fabrications and misleading statements to cover up billions of dollars in financial fraud. that allowed him and his family to lead a luxurious lifestyle. “

Several Saudi authorities are now investigating Jabri’s corruption allegations, and a Canadian judge ordered the freezing of his assets “in connection with clear evidence of fraud.”

Jabri himself claims that he did not embezzle public funds and that his former employers paid him very generously.

In March 2020, the Saudi Arabian authorities detained Jabri’s son, Omar, and his daughter Sarah, in what human rights groups saw as an obvious attempt to force him to return to Saudi Arabia.

Last November, two months after Jabri filed a lawsuit against the crown prince, a Saudi court sentenced his son and daughter to 9 and 6.5 years in prison on charges of money laundering and “trying to leave the country.” The scout’s children deny the charges against them.