Polish Prime Minister called the dispute with the European Union “talking with a pistol to his temple” :: Politics :: RBC

He also said that Poland does not plan to leave the EU, despite the existing disagreements with Brussels. “We are absolutely convinced that Poland should stay. There is no risk of Poland leaving the EU. We will zealously defend Poland as part of the European Union, ”the prime minister said and added that 88% of the country’s citizens support Poland’s membership in the EU.

Former President of the European Council, ex-Prime Minister of Poland and leader of the largest Polish opposition Civic Coalition (union of parties), Donald Tusk, commenting on Morawiecki’s statement, said: “The whole world is stunned after an interview with the Polish Prime Minister, in which he declares World War III, provoked by the conflict between Poland and the European Union. In politics, stupidity is the cause of most serious misfortunes. ” wrote he’s on Twitter.

In turn, Tusk’s party member and former Polish Defense Minister Tomasz Semoniak wrote: “Premier Morawiecki, who warns the European Commission before the Third World War against Poland, is overstepping all borders. First of all, he does not understand what the words “world war” mean to millions of Poles.

The strife around the Polish judicial reform has been dragging on since 2017, when the ruling Law and Justice party initiated a judicial renewal. In Brussels, the reform has been repeatedly criticized, pointing out that it leads to the establishment of political control over the courts and deprives Polish citizens, who are also EU citizens, the right to an independent judicial process. The European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled in July this year that the reform initiated by Warsaw undermines the independence of judges and is incompatible with EU law.

On October 7, the Constitutional Court of Poland recognized that the decision of the EU court did not comply with the country’s legislation, and thus the supremacy of Polish law over European law was recognized.

The Polish Foreign Ministry explained that if the country recognized the rule of law of the EU, it would reduce the quality of protection of Polish citizens in court. According to the Constitution, judges appointed by the President of Poland are irreplaceable, and in the performance of their duties they are subject only to the Constitution and the laws of Poland. “The interpretation of EU law challenged by the Constitutional Tribunal was aimed at undermining this principle by allowing them to be challenged (judges – RBK) decisions and, in fact, depriving them of their judicial power, which as a result would deprive citizens of legal certainty and confidence in the judicial system, ”the Foreign Ministry said.

In turn, the European Commission stated that the decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland on the supremacy of the national Constitution over the laws of the European Union raises concerns. The Commission considers that European law takes precedence over national laws, including constitutional provisions.

European Parliament President David Sassoli said that because of Poland’s decision, she may be blocked from payments from the EU budget, which are used to rebuild the country. “The European Commission is negotiating with the Polish authorities on the fundamental principles, failure to comply with which could block the approval of the plan for the restoration of Poland. The European Parliament fought for the adoption of the decree on the allocation of the budget [ЕС] depending on the observance of the principle of the rule of law. I think the time has come to evaluate its specific application, ”Sassoli said.

He added that there is still a chance “to avoid an irreversible crisis”, but “the primacy of European law over national law cannot be questioned.”