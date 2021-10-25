Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki fears a third world war over the EU | News | News

Polish Prime Minister and head of the ruling Law and Justice party Mateusz Morawiecki called the current dialogue with the European Union (EU) “a conversation with a pistol to his temple” and declared his readiness to defend the country with any weapon in the event of a third world war initiated by the European Commission (EC). He spoke about this on Monday, October 25, to The Financial Times.

“What happens if the European Commission starts a third world war? If they start a third world war, we will defend our rights with any weapon at our disposal. We believe that this is already discriminatory and dictated [из Брюсселя] an approach. But if things get worse, we will have to think about our strategy, ”the politician warned.

Morawiecki added that he had a series of “very satisfactory” talks last week: with Angela Merkel from Germany, Emmanuel Macron from France, Ursula von der Leyen – President of the European Commission, during which he outlined Warsaw’s main argument that the EU is overstepping its powers.

In his opinion, if the European Commission wants to find a compromise, it should cancel the September decision on the collection of daily fines from Warsaw until it fulfills a number of judgments of the European Court related to its judicial reform.

Earlier, on October 21, the head of the leading faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP) – Manfred Weber warned that Poland could leave the European Union amid a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw over the priority of EU law over national law. However, Morawiecki rejected these assumptions, saying that Warsaw did not plan to leave the EU.

On October 7, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that there was a discrepancy between the rule of the superiority of European law over the Polish provision of the republic’s constitution. This decision was made after a request was received to verify the superiority of one law over another. The appeal to the Constitutional Court came in March from the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Council of Ministers of the country believes that the powers of the EU court, which are to assert the supremacy of European law over the country’s constitution, have been exceeded. This opinion became a priority after the European Court of Justice declared a possible violation of EU legislation if the next reform of the judicial system is carried out in Poland in connection with the National Judicial Council.

The European Court ruled that if such a violation is confirmed, the principle of the rule of law of the European Union imposes on the national court of Poland the obligation not to follow these amendments.

In turn, the European Commission has promised to defend the priority of EU norms. European Commissioner for Justice and Rule of Law Didier Reinders said that the EC will use all available tools to protect the priority of European norms over the national laws of EU member states.

Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Bon, said on October 21 that in the event of an ineffectual political dialogue with Poland, the country could impose various sanctions against Warsaw. At the same time it became known that the European Union would not be able to force Poland to leave the EU even under the Treaty on the European Union.

Warsaw also expressed its reluctance to leave the EU. Despite the disagreements with Brussels, Prime Minister Moravetsky stated his desire to resolve the issue without drastic measures and in every possible way to protect the country as part of the EU.

The Russian Federation Council reacted with understanding to the position of Poland. Member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Sergei Tsekov welcomed the statement of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in the European Parliament about blackmailing the state, due to the fact that the country’s Constitutional Court recognized the primacy of national laws over European ones.