https://ria.ru/20211025/polsha-1756058869.html

Polish Prime Minister promised to protect the country from the “third world war” with the EU

Polish Prime Minister promised to protect the country from the “third world war” with the EU – Russia news today

Polish Prime Minister promised to protect the country from the “third world war” with the EU

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki promised to defend Warsaw’s position in the event that Brussels starts a “third world war”, depriving the country of the promised … RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T01: 40

2021-10-25T01: 40

2021-10-25T01: 40

in the world

Warsaw

Hungary

Europe

European Union

European Commission

European court

Mateusz Moravetski

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1a/1729929010_197 0:3029:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_06760caf471824ac8cc1f4d0563c8464.jpg

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has pledged to defend Warsaw’s position if Brussels starts a “third world war”, depriving the country of the promised funds, the Financial Times reports. The rule of law crisis in Poland threatened the allocation of EU funding to Warsaw. Recently, the Constitutional Court of Poland confirmed the superiority of the constitution of the republic over the legislation of the European Union against the background of several verdicts of the EU Court, which condemned the actions of the Polish authorities. As a result of the conflict, Brussels has already postponed approval of a € 36 billion package of measures to restore the Polish economy from COVID-19. Some commission member states have called for additional measures that could jeopardize the tens of billions of euros paid by the EU to Warsaw every year. Moravetski added that any action aimed at cutting funding would be met with a tough response. Earlier, on October 19, the prime minister said, that Poland by the end of the year will liquidate the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, which the European Court has declared illegal. According to the newspaper, the move aims to ease tensions in a protracted dispute that has raised concerns over Poland’s exit from the EU. EU leaders at a summit in Brussels in December 2020 agreed on a multi-year EU financial plan and a European economic recovery fund. which were previously blocked by Poland and Hungary. The claims of Poland and Hungary concerned the intention of other countries to link the allocation of money from the EU budget to the rule of law in individual countries. In July 2020, following one of the longest-ever EU summit, leaders agreed on a € 750 billion package to fund the recovery of Europe, whose economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency package is linked to the EU’s multi-year financial plan of 1.08 trillion euros and includes the possibility of providing concessional loans and subsidies to the Union countries. The introduction of a “conditional mechanism” was pushed by the countries of Western and Northern Europe to ensure that recipient states European financial resources will adhere to the values ​​and norms of the European Union, and that the EU has a mechanism to stop such financing in the event of a departure from the norms. The “conditional mechanism” was introduced against the background of many years of disagreements in the EU, primarily due to the actions of the authorities of Poland and Hungary, which are criticized by Western European countries for the inconsistency of policy with the principles of the rule of law.

https://ria.ru/20211009/polsha-1753793090.html

https://ria.ru/20211024/evrosoyuz-1756027898.html

Warsaw

Hungary

Europe

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1a/1729929010_449-0:2726:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_a4d0b9cbb260ede05423209fb3d54d11.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, warsaw, hungary, europe, european union, european commission, european court, mateusz moravecki