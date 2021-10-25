Polish prime minister threatened EU with retaliatory measures due to frozen tranches

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki threatened the European Union with retaliatory measures if Brussels deprives Warsaw of tranches from the general budget of the union. In an interview with the Financial Times, the head of government noted that the Polish side will defend itself if the European Commission “starts a third world war.”

“If the European Commission starts the third world war, then we will defend our rights by any means at our disposal.

We feel that [Брюссель] adopts a discriminatory approach that resembles a diktat. But if the situation continues to deteriorate, we will have to think carefully about our strategy, ”added Morawiecki.

In his opinion, the parties can still resolve their differences, since this is a political process that can be stopped by the European Commission. Otherwise, said Morawiecki, Warsaw is ready to take tough measures.

“Political processes can be stopped by politicians. This would be the wisest decision that they (members of the European Commission. – Gazeta.Ru) can take. Because in that case we would not be talking to each other holding pistols to our temples. It is this situation that causes us to have a relative lack of appetite for any further actions, ”the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

What is the essence of the conflict between Poland and the EU

The crisis in relations between Warsaw and Brussels has been going on almost constantly since 2017. Its main reason is judicial reform, namely –

the creation of a disciplinary chamber in Poland, which received the right to dismiss Supreme Court judges for particularly grave disciplinary offenses. The judges in the new body are appointed by the President of Poland, which raised doubts of the European Commission about the preservation of the independence of the judicial system of the state.

The EC’s concerns were upheld by the European Court of Justice, demanding Warsaw to suspend the provisions of the law concerning the disputed disciplinary chamber. However, Poland refused to comply with this decision, stating that interim measures in this case do not comply with the state constitution and do not have priority over it. In response, in the summer of 2021, the European Commission threatened Poland, if it does not make concessions, with financial restrictions.

This threat had some effect, and Warsaw promised to remove the controversial judicial body – according to Morawiecki, the process could be completed by the end of the year. True, this promise did not reassure the EK,

the department demanded that the EU court impose a daily fine on Poland until the violation of the independence of the judicial system is eliminated.

Warsaw reacted quite sharply to this call. As a result, the conflict between the parties entered a new phase, when in October the Constitutional Court of Poland confirmed the supremacy of the provisions of the republic’s fundamental law over European law.

reference In addition to disputes over judicial reform, Brussels, in general, has many complaints against Warsaw in the context of the observance of the principles of the rule of law and European democracy. For example, the EU is deeply concerned about the de facto ban on abortion in Poland, as well as restrictions on the rights of the LGBT community. Brussels, one way or another, is trying to put pressure on Warsaw on all controversial issues, even threatening with internal sanctions. Read more

This decision by Warsaw provoked a real wave of resentment from the EU, which led to a freeze in the allocation of € 36 billion to the Polish side as part of a package of measures to restore the economy from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, and also launched a dialogue on tougher steps from Brussels – in particular, the refusal of annual payments EU Warsaw, which are included in the general budget of the association.

Actually, in an interview with FT, Morawiecki said that by freezing support for Poland within the framework of the EU covid fund, the European Commission violated European legislation. According to him, this decision demonstrated the diktat in relation to Warsaw by the EC.

“We will get the money sooner or later. The later we receive them, the stronger the proof that we are dealing with discriminatory treatment and a dictate approach from the European Commission. We will not surrender, we will not give up our sovereignty because of this pressure, ”the Polish prime minister said.

Polexit threat

In Poland, they began to talk about the country’s possible withdrawal from the European Union. This is how the decision on the supremacy of Polish laws over European ones is interpreted by the opposition, including the Civic Platform party. According to its leader, ex-head of the European Council Donald Tusk, the country’s authorities are openly seeking Polexit.

Similar assumptions are shared in the European Parliament. However, the Polish government actively rejects any plans to leave the EU. According to the authorities, the country’s membership in the union is supported by almost 90% of Poles, so the state leadership will defend its future within the European Union.

Experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru agree that Polexit really should not be expected in the near future, the Polish authorities do not need an exit from the EU at all. Thus, Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, a senior researcher at IMEMO RAS, believes that Warsaw, on the contrary, is trying to strengthen its position in the European Union.

“This is one of the reasons why we are witnessing desperate verbal skirmishes between Brussels and Warsaw. The nature of the conflict lies in the fact that Poland has its own vision of the future of the EU, in which it would like to preserve itself as a fairly sovereign state, independent of the dictates of the Brussels democracy, ”the expert explained.

Daniil Chugunov, head of the Center for Eastern European Studies at MGIMO, partly agrees with this. According to him, the possible withdrawal of Poland from the European Union is not beneficial to either side.

“Poland is building its entire economy around European markets, while the EU is afraid that the withdrawal of the Polish side from the organization will open a kind of“ Pandora’s box ”, and the rest will follow the Poles.

As for the “internal” national issues, I am not sure that the Polish opposition really considers Polexit to be disadvantageous for the country. Most likely, such an exit will lead to a national economic crisis, in the event of which the political power in the country will change. This is what the opposition benefits from, ”the expert noted.

What the EU will do with Poland

At the moment, Brussels has limited itself to freezing aid to the country, the threat of introducing daily fines for maintaining the controversial judicial body and talking about possible restrictions on payments from the European budget.

From the point of view of Daniil Chugunov from MGIMO, one should not expect any tough confrontation over the rule of law between the European Union and Poland. In his opinion, any restrictions in this case will be temporary.

“Restrictions for Poland (as well as for any other country) will be temporary. Do not forget that, despite the supremacy of European law for the EU member states, no one canceled the basic laws and their status: the national judicial practice has more than once established their higher status in comparison with the founding acts of the European Union, ”the expert said.

At the same time, Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky from IMEMO RAN is sure that

subsidies to Poland will not be withdrawn or significantly reduced by the EU either. Considering that Brussels has already budgeted serious funds for Warsaw.

“Not so long ago, a new five-year EU budget was adopted, according to which Warsaw in fact received only more funds – an allocation of € 120 billion is envisaged (last time it was € 100 billion). That is, the financing of Poland is growing and there are no plans to stop the allocation of funds yet. As for the freezing of aid from the coronavirus fund, this is a temporary issue. We can talk about freezing, but as such, no one has canceled the allocation of funds. Therefore, so far, no reason to assume that they will be removed has not been found, ”the expert summed up.