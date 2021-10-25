Polish Prime Minister: Warsaw will defend itself with any weapon if the EU launches the Third World War – Gazeta.Ru

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki commented on the EU’s promises to stop funding due to the recognition of the supremacy of the Polish constitution over EU laws. The newspaper writes about it Financial Times…

“What will happen if the European Commission starts the third world war? If she starts the third world war, we will defend our rights with whatever weapon we have at our disposal, ”Moravetsky said.

He added that the country’s funding cuts would be met with tough measures. Earlier, Brussels postponed the approval of a € 36 billion package of measures to restore the Polish economy from COVID-19, and some EU countries called for additional response measures.

7 October Constitutional Court of Poland admitted the supremacy of national law over the laws of the European Union, after which the European Parliament called this step the beginning of the country’s exit from the European Union.