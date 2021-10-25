Political scientist revealed Japan’s plans to return the Kuril Islands

According to Ildus Yarulin, with the help of the Kuril Islands, Japan wants to regain its dominant position in Asia

Photo: official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

news from the plot Japan and Russia share the Kuril Islands

The new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will try to return the Kuril Islands by any means – from sanctions to the creation of nuclear weapons. However, the Japanese will be able to take the Kuril Islands only if Russia loses the war. Professor of the Pacific State University, political scientist Ildus Yarulin spoke about this in a conversation with URA.RU.

“The new Japanese prime minister will try to lead a campaign against Russia to return the islands. Japan can take different steps to bring back the Kuril Islands: buy and press. Economic sanctions are possible, further we will talk about the creation of nuclear weapons. However, it is possible to return the Kurils only if Russia is defeated in the war, but, most likely, it will never come to that, ”Yarulin noted.

According to Yarulin, the strategic importance of the Kuriles for Japan is obvious: if American missiles are deployed there, then it will be possible to lock Russia in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and prevent it from entering the World Ocean. “Japan really wants to join NATO. At the same time, Japan is supported by the United States, which seeks to dominate the Indo-Pacific region, creating alliances against Russia. Japan is a direct participant in these unions, ”Yarulin said.

The political scientist noted that Japan wants to regain the dominant position in the Indo-Pacific region, which the country had before the Second World War. In his opinion, Japan believes that now is the best time to return the islands, since Russia has weakened after the collapse of the USSR.

Earlier, the new Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, said that Japan’s sovereignty extends to the southern islands of the Kuril ridge. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed a peace treaty between the countries with his Japanese counterpart. “We will continue negotiations,” Motegi emphasized.