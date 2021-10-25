Polkadot and XRP Lead the Morning Wave of Growth in the Top 30 Cryptocurrencies



Investors are actively buying DOT ahead of the parachain auctions in order to freeze coins to vote on certain projects that claim slots.

According to the level of blocked deposits, Polkadot developers will determine which of the first tier blockchains will become a new participant in the parachain ecosystem. Traditionally, these auctions were supposed to take place at the end of the third quarter, but were postponed due to incomplete code audits.

Insiders claim that the Polkadot team will announce the auction date as early as next week. In this case, DOT has every chance to renew the quarterly high in the coming days.



Ripple’s positive move stems from news from the courtroom, where the company is arguing that issuing XRP did not violate securities laws. The US SEC regulator, acting as the plaintiff, may have been caught in a lie.

This summer, Ripple’s lawyers defended themselves in a speech by William Hinman in 2018. The head of the corporate finance division of the SEC has clearly explained why Ethereum is not a security and this definition is fully applicable to XRP.

The Regulator’s lawyers parried Ripple’s attack by passing off Hinman’s words as a personal opinion. However, internal SEC correspondence from emails and official appeals to lawyers in 2018 prove the opposite. The judge has already requested these documents by October 15, if they convict the regulator of lying, XRP will return to the top 5 cryptocurrencies.