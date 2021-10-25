Polkadot (DOT) hits new 3-month high! The next target is $ 50! | Blockchain24

Last year, Polkadot was the real storm in the cryptocurrency world. It was in September 2020 that the price began to rise after it entered the market.

Polkadot is now among the top ten cryptocurrencies and is ranked 8th with a market cap of $ 44.85 billion.

Polkadot Price Analysis

The Polkadot cryptocurrency is approaching a new all-time high. The price action over the past three months has been overwhelmingly positive and a close above $ 50 could spark a new spark in this digital asset. It looks like the 350% rally from July 2021 won’t stop anytime soon.

The Polkadot price rally will continue with volatile candlestick charts until it manages to break the $ 50 close at the close. It is difficult to predict the future price trend, but holding the $ 50 level will not be an easy feat for the DOT cryptocurrency.

There can be three possibilities at this level: first, the DOT meets resistance at the $ 50 level, consolidates, and then moves to a new high. Second, Polkadot will overcome perceived resistance in one day of buying, marking a breakout.

The third option is that if sellers activate at a higher level, we may witness a drop to $ 38. Plus, it could drop to 200 DMA, which is around $ 27.45.

Despite the decline in transaction volumes, this has not affected investor buying sentiment right now. and.