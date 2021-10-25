presented a new Belarusian quarry with Chinese roots – Autoreview

Most recently, a new MAZ medium-duty truck was presented – a redesigned Chinese Shachman. BelAZ went the same way – this plant presented a sixty-ton truck with a single cab, which became another product of badge engineering.

And again the roots of this car are purely Chinese. It is no coincidence that it appeared at BelAZ – after all, mining trucks are a specific feature of this particular plant. True, not like that, but still.

Cars of this class are very popular in China. In terms of assemblies and layout, they repeat ordinary trucks, and in terms of dimensions – quarry ones. At the same time, they are not designed to work in real quarries. Rather, they are an intermediate link between road and articulated haulers.

Such cars are in the line of almost any Chinese manufacturer – from the giant FAW and Dongfeng to specialized XCMG and even the Yutong bus. At the same time, they were built practically according to the same recipe: a reinforced frame, heavy axles with planetary wheel gears, career 25-inch tires and a single-seat cabin shifted to the left.

And in China, electric quarries are already mass-produced.

This is exactly how this dump truck named Senta is built. This is the name of a series of several machines produced by the Weichai concern. Of course, he has a native 430 hp engine, and it runs on liquefied methane. The gas supply in the cryobank is 450 liters, which is enough for several work shifts at once. Unusual choice of fuel, given the low mileage of the dump truck and the high cost of equipment. But in China, LNG is recognized as the main one for commercial vehicles, which is widely used on all types.

Tonar produced a mining dump truck based on Shaanxi with its own frame, body and YaMZ diesel engine

Hande drive axles with planetary gearboxes and center differential lock withstand 35 tons each. The front axle of the same brand is 20 tonnes. Gearbox – Fast Gear hydraulic automatic. Of the Belarusian in the dump truck, only a redesigned body, which received a protective visor, developed by Belazovites.

It is unclear what will be the demand for a Chinese car in the CIS countries, albeit with a Belaz logo. In any case, while the sales of such classmates are calculated in double-digit numbers. Even attempts to assemble similar machines from us (and this is exactly what Tonar did in 2013) have not yet brought much success.