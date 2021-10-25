President of Uzbekistan wins elections

Mirziyoyev was prime minister at the end of the reign of the first president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov. He ruled the country permanently for 25 years until his death in September 2016. The coming to power of Mirziyoyev was marked by a significant liberalization of political and economic life in the country. As noted by the BBC, moderate criticism of the authorities was allowed, the state’s pressure on the media was significantly reduced, measures were taken against the violation of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies. This was facilitated by a personnel purge in the Security Service of Uzbekistan, says a source close to the Russian special services. The new president improved relations with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan – under Karimov, things came to the point of closing and even mining the Tajik-Uzbek border. In the economic sphere, free conversion of foreign currency was allowed, which made Uzbekistan more attractive for foreign investments. Under Mirziyoyev, trade with Russia also increased – if in 2015 it was $ 2.8 billion, then in 2020, despite the pandemic, it was already $ 5.9 billion.