President of Uzbekistan wins elections

The presidential elections in Uzbekistan, held on October 24, were won by the incumbent head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev, gaining, according to preliminary data, 80.1% of the vote. This was announced on October 25 by the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Zainiddin Nizamhodjaev. At the same time, the turnout exceeded 80.4%.
In addition to Mirziyoyev, four more candidates participated in the elections. Ivan Safranchuk, director of the MGIMO Center for Eurasian Studies, notes that there are clear ideological differences among the candidates. For example, Alisher Kadyrov (gained 5.5% and took third place), nominated by the right-wing Milliy Tiklanish party, blames the Soviet past for all the country’s troubles and calls for distance from Russia. His ideological opponents are politicians from the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (PDPU, heirs of the Communist Party), its candidate Maksuda Vorisova gained 6% and took second place. The PDPU views the Soviet period positively and advocates closer integration with Russia.
Few doubted the victory of the incumbent president: Alexander Lukashenko, for example, congratulated Mirziyoyev on a “confident victory” about an hour before the preliminary results of the elections were announced. This congratulation was announced by the Pul Pervyi telegram channel, which is maintained by Lukashenka’s press service.
Mirziyoyev was prime minister at the end of the reign of the first president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov. He ruled the country permanently for 25 years until his death in September 2016. The coming to power of Mirziyoyev was marked by a significant liberalization of political and economic life in the country. As noted by the BBC, moderate criticism of the authorities was allowed, the state’s pressure on the media was significantly reduced, measures were taken against the violation of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies. This was facilitated by a personnel purge in the Security Service of Uzbekistan, says a source close to the Russian special services. The new president improved relations with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan – under Karimov, things came to the point of closing and even mining the Tajik-Uzbek border. In the economic sphere, free conversion of foreign currency was allowed, which made Uzbekistan more attractive for foreign investments. Under Mirziyoyev, trade with Russia also increased – if in 2015 it was $ 2.8 billion, then in 2020, despite the pandemic, it was already $ 5.9 billion.
According to HSE professor Andrei Kazantsev, the political course of Mirziyoyev after his re-election involves further economic reforms and liberalization of all aspects of life in Uzbekistan. That is why the Uzbek leadership is focused on creating “the most peaceful and mutually beneficial relations” with its neighbors, including Afghanistan, where the Taliban (banned in Russia) seized power this summer. “It is not important for Uzbekistan what regime is in Afghanistan; it is important for calm cooperation,” Kazantsev explains.
Mirziyoyev’s victory in the elections is also explained by his own merits, says Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries. Mirziyoyev has shown himself to be a more skillful and pragmatic leader than Karimov in the last years of his rule. At the same time, it would be wrong to consider it “pro-Russian”, explains Zharikhin: simply the development of relations with Moscow meets the real interests of Uzbekistan. According to a source close to the Russian intelligence services, Uzbekistan has effectively banned the United States from using its territory to host American drones patrolling Afghanistan. This means that Uzbekistan does not intend to enter into conflict with the Taliban. And the joint military exercises with Russian troops held in August this year indicate that the country is preparing for an exacerbation of the situation on the southern border, says the source of Vedomosti.