Presidential elections have been held in Uzbekistan. Mirziyoyev is a clear favorite

Presidential elections were held in Uzbekistan on Sunday. The first preliminary results of voting are expected on Monday. The clear favorite is incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is running for a second term.

Mirziyoyev, who is running for the highest government office from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, voted in Tashkent. Together with him, nine members of his family came to the polling station.

The turnout in the elections, according to official figures, exceeded 80 percent.

Five candidates are running for the presidency of Uzbekistan. They were nominated by five parties legally operating in the country. Numerous political analysts, journalists and human rights activists argue that the elections in Uzbekistan cannot be called competitive: representatives of the real opposition were not allowed to attend.

According to Radio Ozodlik, the Uzbek service of Radio Liberty, none of the political scientists doubts that Mirziyoyev will remain in office, despite the fact that his first term as President of Uzbekistan was accompanied by corruption scandals. At the same time, 64-year-old Mirziyoyev positions himself as a reformer. Compared to his predecessor as president, Islam Karimov, he is pursuing a more pragmatic and open policy. In particular, the country opened up for foreign investment, police and administrative supervision was somewhat weakened, and a number of political prisoners were released. A mission of OSCE observers was invited to the country, which before the elections noted both some improvements in the situation with freedom of the media in the country, and numerous problems, including pressure on journalists and threats against them.

At the same time, all the levers of power in the country are still concentrated in the hands of the president and his entourage, and there is no real political competition.

Before the elections, detentions and attacks on bloggers and journalists increased throughout the country. In just one day, on October 16, dozens of death threats were received mainly from the anonymous users of the Telegram messenger to the employees of Radio Ozodlik. The messages contained insults to journalists and their mothers. The texts, which were accompanied by images with elements of pornography, spoke of the dangers of decapitation and rape.

Jamie Fly, president of the Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty media corporation, called the threats against the Uzbek service “disgusting” and called on Tashkent to immediately end intimidation tactics against independent media outlets.

The website of Radio Ozodlik in Uzbekistan has been blocked several times, and requests from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty to obtain official accreditation for their correspondents have so far remained unanswered.

