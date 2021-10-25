https://ria.ru/20211025/siriya-1756099841.html
Process of reconciliation of militants and surrender of weapons completed in southern Syria
In southern Syria, the process of reconciliation of militants and the surrender of weapons has been completed – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
Process of reconciliation of militants and surrender of weapons completed in southern Syria
The process of reconciliation of the militants and the surrender of weapons ended in the Deraa province in southern Syria, the head of the reconciliation commission Hussein Rifai told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
2021-10-25T11: 50
2021-10-25T11: 50
2021-10-25T12: 40
war in Syria
in the world
Syria
daraa
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153128/12/1531281203_0:378:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc8ca7d0274531c70ebaf61d480c82f.jpg
DAMASK, October 25 – RIA News. The process of reconciliation of militants and the surrender of weapons was completed in the province of Deraa in southern Syria, the head of the reconciliation commission Hussein Rifai told RIA Novosti. “The process of reconciliation and surrender of weapons in the province of Deraa has been completed.” a center for investigating the cases of militants who refused to reconcile.
https://ria.ru/20210315/voyna-1600919407.html
Syria
daraa
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153128/12/1531281203_0-0:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_8dfcca3091b7b5c101a9ecc5c9a9d34d.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, syria, daraa
Process of reconciliation of militants and surrender of weapons completed in southern Syria