https://ria.ru/20211025/siriya-1756099841.html

Process of reconciliation of militants and surrender of weapons completed in southern Syria

In southern Syria, the process of reconciliation of militants and the surrender of weapons has been completed – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Process of reconciliation of militants and surrender of weapons completed in southern Syria

The process of reconciliation of the militants and the surrender of weapons ended in the Deraa province in southern Syria, the head of the reconciliation commission Hussein Rifai told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T11: 50

2021-10-25T11: 50

2021-10-25T12: 40

war in Syria

in the world

Syria

daraa

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153128/12/1531281203_0:378:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc8ca7d0274531c70ebaf61d480c82f.jpg

DAMASK, October 25 – RIA News. The process of reconciliation of militants and the surrender of weapons was completed in the province of Deraa in southern Syria, the head of the reconciliation commission Hussein Rifai told RIA Novosti. “The process of reconciliation and surrender of weapons in the province of Deraa has been completed.” a center for investigating the cases of militants who refused to reconcile.

https://ria.ru/20210315/voyna-1600919407.html

Syria

daraa

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153128/12/1531281203_0-0:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_8dfcca3091b7b5c101a9ecc5c9a9d34d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, syria, daraa