Photo of delta-strain of coronavirus published

Published a photo of the delta strain of coronavirus – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Photo of delta-strain of coronavirus published

SSC VB “Vector” for the first time has published photographs of the delta-strain of coronavirus, taken with an electron microscope camera. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T10: 16

2021-10-25T10: 16

2021-10-25T10: 55

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. SSC VB "Vector" for the first time has published photographs of the delta-strain of coronavirus, taken with an electron microscope camera. The image is exclusively posted on the resources of RIA Novosti. Ultrathin sections of cells embedded in epoxy resin were stained according to the standard method of sample preparation for electron microscopy, specified in the center. According to the WHO, the Indian strain (delta), named B.1.617, was identified in October 2020. It is distinguished by a shortened incubation period and increased stress on the human body. In addition, the period of its elimination from the body has lengthened, which makes it difficult for doctors to determine the moment of recovery. The main symptoms are headache, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature. Moreover, usually the sense of smell does not disappear and there is no cough. Also, according to experts, this type of coronavirus is characterized by abdominal pain, vomiting and profuse discharge from the nose – as with rhinovirus. Rapid fatigue, feelings of depression and despondency are possible. On October 19, 2021, the delta strain was found in 193 states and territories, it became dominant in the world. In Russia, the first isolated cases were registered in April 2021. In September, this variant of SARS-CoV-2 accounted for 97 percent of all mutations that have been sequenced in the country.

