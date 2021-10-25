Putin awarded the Orders of Zorkin and Butman :: Society :: RBC

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Russia Valery Zorkin received the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 1st degree, and musician Igor Butman – 4th degree.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, I degree, to the chairman of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Russia, Valery Zorkin. The corresponding document was published on the portal of legal information.

Thus, Zorkin became a full holder of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland. The document says that Zorkin received an award “for his great contribution to the development of constitutional justice in Russia and many years of fruitful work.” This year KS celebrated its 30th anniversary. Zorkin, who has headed the Constitutional Court since 2003, is 78 years old. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Moscow State University, in the early 1990s he participated in the preparation of the draft of the Constitution of Russia.

The President also awarded the orders of Alexander Nevsky to the deputy chairman of the court Sergei Mavrin and the judge of the Constitutional Court Yuri Rudkin, the Orders of Honor to the judges of the Constitutional Court Lyudmila Zharkova, Sergey Kazantsev, Larisa Krasavchikova, Nikolai Melnikov. The judges of the Constitutional Court Gadis Gadzhiev, Alexander Kokotov and Vladimir Yaroslavtsev were awarded the Orders of Friendship.

In addition, the Artistic Director of the Moscow Jazz Orchestra Igor Butman received the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, “for his great contribution to the development of Russian culture and art”. Oleg Kuvshinnikov, Governor of the Vologda Region, received a similar award.