Putin congratulated Mirziyoyev on winning the presidential elections in Uzbekistan
2021-10-25T12: 05
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the presidential elections, confirmed the mutual disposition to further develop relations, the Kremlin press service reported. victory in the election of the head of state, “the message says. It is added that the mutual disposition to further develop the entire range of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance has been confirmed.” The President of Russia also sent a congratulatory telegram to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, “the message adds.
