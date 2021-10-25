Putin gave a number of instructions to combat coronavirus | News | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, October 25, gave a number of instructions related to preventing the spread of coronavirus in the country. A list of instructions following a meeting with members of the government is posted on the Kremlin’s website.

So, the head of state ordered a multiple increase in the coverage of testing for coronavirus.

“The Government of the Russian Federation, together with the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, ensure a multiple increase in the volume of testing of the population, including the use of express tests, in order to early identify carriers of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), providing for the implementation of measures to isolate such persons as soon as possible. and persons who were in contact with them, ”- stated in the document.

The government must submit a report on the execution of the order by November 15, then – monthly.

In addition, the Russian president instructed the government to provide support to regions where there is a difficult epidemic situation, while attracting the forces and funds of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other federal authorities. Also, medical teams will be sent to the regions to provide medical advice and organizational assistance.

The Russian leader ordered the purchase of certain expensive drugs needed for the treatment of COVID-19 and their delivery to the regions. Funds for the purchase of drugs will be received from the federal budget. At the same time, the government should conduct daily monitoring of the availability of medicines and medical devices.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary measures on all types of transport.

In addition, regional leaders are advised to increase the pace of influenza vaccination and introduce a self-isolation regime for citizens over 60 who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The president’s recommendations also indicate restrictions on the work of catering establishments at night and a ban on mass entertainment events.

At the same time, the head of state recommended to provide working citizens with two paid days off for vaccination against coronavirus.

On October 20, Putin signed a decree on the introduction of non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 with the preservation of wages. At the same time, the regions, if necessary, can introduce non-working days from October 23 and extend them after November 7.

Against the background of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging citizens to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.