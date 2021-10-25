Putin held talks with Johnson | News | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the Glasgow conference. This was announced on Downing Street on Monday, October 25.

As follows from the statement of Johnson’s office, politicians discussed the climate agenda, as well as Afghanistan. The British Prime Minister welcomed the steps taken by Russia to achieve net zero in gas emissions by 2060, and also noted the importance of any recognition of the Taliban (the Taliban movement is recognized as terrorist and prohibited in the Russian Federation) depend on their behavior, including respect for human rights.

The Kremlin clarified that, among other things, the President of the Russian Federation detailed to the British Prime Minister the Russian approach to the settlement of the conflict in Donbass on the basis of the Minsk Agreements.

The leaders exchanged views on Afghanistan. While discussing this topic, Putin informed about the results of the enlarged troika consultations and meetings held in Moscow last week in the framework of the Moscow format. In addition, Putin and Johnson spoke in favor of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.

This is the first contact between Putin and Johnson in the last almost a year and a half; their previous telephone conversation took place on May 8, 2020. Vladimir Putin and Boris Johnson agreed that Moscow and London need to establish cooperation in a number of areas.