Putin instructed to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary measures in transport
Putin instructed to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary measures in transport – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
Putin instructed to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary measures in transport
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary and epidemiological measures on all types of transport, according to the list of his … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
2021-10-25T10: 59
2021-10-25T10: 59
2021-10-25T11: 02
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary and epidemiological measures on all types of transport, according to the list of his instructions. epidemiological measures on all types of transport: air, rail, water, automobile, including the current disinfection on public transport, taxis and in places of mass stay of people, “the document says.
