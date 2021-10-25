Putin’s special envoy called lifting of sanctions against Taliban “a matter of technology” :: Politics :: RBK

Moscow’s position on the possible exclusion of the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations is shared by the UN, said Kabulov, the president’s special envoy for Afghanistan. The decision must be made by the Security Council of the organization

Photo: Ahmad Halabisaz / AP



UN representatives have an internal readiness to exclude the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) from the list of terrorist organizations. This was stated by the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov at a press conference in RIA Novosti on Monday, RBC correspondent reports. Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club announced that it is necessary to move towards removing the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations. In Russia, the Taliban is also recognized as a terrorist movement, whose activities are prohibited.

Putin approved Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan



According to Kabulov, the exclusion procedure is a technical issue: “It’s a technical issue.” “We will work it out. Technology is not a hindrance to us. The main thing, as I understand it, judging by the statements of the UN representatives, there is an internal readiness for this, ”said Kabulov, head of the second department of Asia at the Russian Foreign Ministry. However, according to him, representatives of the movement, which seized power in Afghanistan in August, should meet the international community halfway. “If you want us to help you, you will help. Your help should be that you start as reasonably as possible, this is an inevitable process and you will have to meet halfway (conform. – RBK) the expectations of the international community and the Afghan people themselves, ”Kabulov explained. However, the Western community, according to the diplomat, should also make reasonable demands. “Not everyone has such expectations of human rights as it sounds a lot on websites and pages, especially in Western media. You have to be reasonable enough in your expectations and requirements. And then it will be easier for us to encourage and persuade the new Afghan authorities to act in this way, ”he said.

Taliban welcomed the possibility of exclusion from the terrorist list



Putin’s words about the possibility of excluding the Taliban from the UN list of terrorists were positively received in Afghanistan. “They are received in Kabul very positively. They heard in Kabul what their representatives in the Moscow format heard from all other essentially regional states, whose opinion Kabul cannot ignore, ”Kabulov said.