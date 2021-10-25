ready to negotiate without preconditions – US urged North Korea to stop missile tests – InoTV

16:05 Piskarev: Google agreed to show MPs the rules that led to the deletion of RT accounts Google agreed to show the State Duma deputies the company’s internal rules, due to which the German-language YouTube channels RT were removed, Vasily Piskarev, head of the Committee for Security and Anti-Corruption, told reporters.

16:03 Russian figure skaters received Canadian visas to participate in the Canadian Grand Prix President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (FFKR) Alexander Gorshkov spoke about the readiness of visas for domestic athletes who will participate in the Grand Prix series stage in Vancouver, Canada.

16:03 Meteorologist Shuvalov told when Indian summer will return to southern Russia Meteorologist, head of the forecast center “Meteo” Alexander Shuvalov said when the Indian summer will return to the south of Russia.

16:03 Finland has not received information about the expulsion of the ambassador from Turkey Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said that the country has not yet received information about the expulsion of the ambassador from Turkey.

16:00 The head of the Russian delegation in Vienna commented on Kiev’s statements about Ukrainian missiles Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the negotiations on military security and arms control in Vienna, commented on the words of the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, who did not rule out that Kiev in the future could send missiles to Moscow as a “parity” for Russia’s actions.

15:57 Kombarov said he was shocked by the result of Spartak in the match against Zenit Former defender of the Moscow “Spartak” Dmitry Kombarov commented on the crushing defeat of the red and white from St. Petersburg “Zenith” in the match of the 12th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

15:52 Investigative Committee opened a case on the death of three people in a fire in the Ivanovo region Investigators opened a criminal case for causing death by negligence after the death of three people in a fire in the Ivanovo region. This was reported in the regional headquarters of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

15:46 Former Zenit goalkeeper Malafeev remembered how he was Putin’s confidant Former goalkeeper of St. Petersburg Zenit and the Russian national football team Vyacheslav Malafeev answered the question whether he would agree to become a confidant of the country’s President Vladimir Putin again if he was called again.

15:44 Measures against COVID-19 will remain in St. Petersburg until the formation of herd immunity in 80% Coronavirus restrictions in St. Petersburg will remain until herd immunity is formed at 80%, said Irina Chkhinzheria, head of the surveillance department of the Rospotrebnadzor administration in the city.

15:42 Forecasters warned of a cold snap to -8 ˚C in Yekaterinburg Rain and snow and rain are expected in Yekaterinburg during the week. By the end of the week, frosts down to -8 ˚C are possible, forecasters say.

15:39 Psychologist Gavrilova gave advice on dealing with neurosis in a pandemic Psychologist, psychosomatics expert, blogger Irina Gavrilova gave advice on how to deal with neurosis in a pandemic.

15:37 Google announced payment of all fines that entered into force in Russia Google paid all fines within the stipulated time frame, the decisions on which came into force in Russia.

15:37 In Udmurtia, 401 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day Over the past day, doctors in Udmurtia have identified 401 cases of coronavirus infection.

15:34 In the Samara region announced the “yellow” level of danger due to wind According to the Privolzhsky UGMS, in the Samara region on October 25, wind gusts can reach 18 m / s.

15:32 Tennis player Medvedev: I want to be the best, no matter what I do The second racket of the world, Russian Daniil Medvedev, admitted that he would like to be the best in any activity that he could do.

15:32 In the Tambov region, about 400 thousand residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 In the Tambov region, 397,437 residents underwent the first stage of vaccination against COVID-19. 366,991 residents were fully vaccinated.

15:29 In the Omsk region, 435 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed per day In the Omsk region, 435 cases of coronavirus were confirmed per day.

15:28 In Udmurtia, 128 wildfires were registered in 2021 In Udmurtia, they announced the closure of the 2021 fire hazard season. According to the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the republic, the region has begun to prepare for the new season.

15:27 Rogozin spoke about the possibility of sending Russian cosmonauts to the ISS on the Crew Dragon spacecraft SpaceX has gained sufficient experience in space flights to send Russian cosmonauts to the International Comic Station (ISS) on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. This was stated by the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

15:25 In the Vologda region, 334 cases of COVID-19 were registered per day In the Vologda region, 334 cases of coronavirus were registered per day, while 280 residents were cured.

15:23 In the Nizhny Novgorod region, 769 cases of COVID-19 were recorded per day In the Nizhny Novgorod region, 769 cases of coronavirus were recorded per day.

15:22 In the Kirov region, about 300 cases of coronavirus were detected per day In the Kirov region, 242 cases of coronavirus with symptoms of the disease were registered in the last day. In addition, 37 cases of COVID-19 were identified by express testing.

15:21 Russian Hasanova made it to the second round of the WTA tournament in Bucharest Russia’s Anastasia Hasanova defeated Switzerland’s Gil Belen Teichman in the first round match of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Bucharest, Romania.

15:21 EU takes note of Turkey’s statement on expelling ambassadors of ten countries The European Union took into account the decision of Turkey to declare the ambassadors of ten countries persona non grata, however, the declared states have not yet received official notifications. This was stated by the official representative of the EU foreign policy service Peter Stano.

15:18 Counterterrorism exercises for soldiers of the Air Defense Forces were held in the Far East Subdivisions of the Eastern Military District (VVO) took part in large-scale counter-terrorism exercises, which were unfolded in 11 regions of the Far East.

15:16 In the Perm Territory commented on the situation with COVID-19 In the Perm Territory, 649 cases of coronavirus were recorded per day.

15:15 In the Rostov region, 606 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day In the Rostov region, 606 cases of coronavirus were detected per day.

15:14 In the Tomsk region, 141 cases of coronavirus confirmed per day In the Tomsk region, 141 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the last day, 53 people were discharged from hospitals.

15:11 Analysts reported an increase in demand for courier services in Nizhny Novgorod The press service of the SuperJob service reported that the demand for couriers in Nizhny Novgorod increased 4.9 times over the year, and by 12% over the three weeks of October.

15:09 Belarusian rapper Korzh reacted to the performance of Zenit fans at the match against Spartak The famous Belarusian rap artist Max Korzh reacted to the performance of the fans of the St. Petersburg Zenit at the match of the 12th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with the Moscow Spartak.

15:07 The headquarters does not plan to extend non-working days in Moscow after November 7 In Moscow, it is not planned to extend non-working days after November 7, the capital’s operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said.

15:07 Sverdlovsk region commented on the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 In the Sverdlovsk region, 644 cases of coronavirus were recorded per day, while 438 people recovered.

15:06 Tatarstan confirmed 167 cases of COVID-19 per day In Tatarstan, 167 cases of coronavirus were confirmed per day.

15:05 Koloskov spoke about the possible dismissal of Vitoria from the post of coach of “Spartak” The Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vyacheslav Koloskov commented on the possible resignation of Rui Vitoria from the post of head coach of Spartak Moscow.

14:58 Maksimenko saved only 50% of shots on target this RPL season The goalkeeper of Spartak Moscow, Alexander Maksimenko, has saved only 50% of shots on goal in the current season of the Russian Premier League.

14:54 Makhachev – about a possible fight with McGregor: there is no sports interest, but you can make good money Russian Islam Makhachev commented on the information about a possible fight with the Irish Conor McGregor in the framework of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC).

14:53 Gunzburg: 80% of seriously ill COVID-19 vaccination certificates were purchased by “Sputnik V” Director of the Center. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that 80% of people with severe coronavirus who claimed to have been vaccinated with Sputnik V had a fake certificate.

14:50 The Moscow Department of Health said that the capacity meets the demand for vaccination against COVID-19 Moscow is coping with the demand for vaccination: 57% of vacancies are available for an appointment for vaccination two weeks in advance, in the next three days – 21%.

14:48 Zorn told what kind of football Lokomotiv strives to play The technical director of the Moscow Lokomotiv, Thomas Zorn, said that the head coach of the Moscow team, Markus Gisdol, is trying to change the tactical pattern of the railroad workers’ game.

14:43 Tennis player Medvedev told how he made progress recently The second racket of the world, Russian Daniil Medvedev, spoke about the reasons for his recent progress.

14:40 In the Moscow region announced the “yellow” level of meteorological hazard due to wind In Moscow and the Moscow region, a “yellow” level of weather hazard due to wind has been declared from 10:00 on Tuesday, October 26, until 10:00 on Thursday, October 28.

14:36 A suspect in the murder of two people was arrested in the Nizhny Novgorod region In the Nizhny Novgorod region, investigators arrested a man suspected of killing his wife and her brother. This was reported in the press service of the regional head office of the IC of Russia.

14:31 RPL is checking the incident with Spartak fans at the match against Zenit The Russian Premier League is checking the incident with the detention of the fans of the capital team at the match of the 12th round of the national championship with Zenit in St. Petersburg.

14:29 State Duma deputies demanded from Google to restore YouTube channels RT The Russian side is awaiting the restoration on YouTube of the accounts of two German RT channels – RT DE and Der Fehlende Part (DFP), as well as Google’s inclusion of Russia in the list of countries where the results of elections on the video hosting site cannot be questioned, said the head of the State Duma Security Committee and anti-corruption Vasily Piskarev.

14:24 Karatsev said he will try to get to the ATP-2021 Final tournament Russian Aslan Karatsev, after winning the Kremlin Cup in tennis in 2021, spoke about his immediate plans.

14:20 Russian woman Dyachenko lost to Ukrainian Yastremskaya at the start of the WTA tournament in Courmayeur Russian Vitaly Dyachenko was defeated by the representative of Ukraine Dayana Yastremskaya in the first round match of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Courmayeur, Italy.

14:16 In Primorye, a case was opened after the death of a teenager at a railway station In the Primorsky Territory, a criminal case was opened after the death of a teenager at a railway station.

14:14 In the Krasnodar Territory, 261 cases of COVID-19 were registered per day In the Krasnodar Territory, 261 cases of coronavirus were registered per day.

14:12 In the Stavropol Territory, 411 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day In the Stavropol Territory, 411 cases of coronavirus were detected per day, while 84 people recovered.