Records in the suburbs and Crimea. The most relevant about the pandemic on October 24 :: Society :: RBC

In St. Petersburg, there will still be a lockdown, in the Moscow region and the Crimea, new records of morbidity, all over Russia on a non-working week will be closed cultural institutions. The most relevant information about the pandemic is in the RBC review

Coronavirus Russia Moscow Peace 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died Source: JHU, federal and regional virus headquarters

Situation in Russia

The country identified 35,660 new cases of COVID-19 per day, the operational headquarters said. The total number of infected is more than 8.2 million. In total, more than 7.1 million people have recovered, more than 230 thousand have died. 1072 deaths were recorded per day.

How the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia is changing Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

In the Moscow region, for the first time during a pandemic, more than 3 thousand new infected people were detected per day (3030). The total number of cases in the Moscow region has reached 499,156 people.

A record increase in cases is also in Crimea, where 649 new cases were registered over the last day. The incidence rate in the region has been breaking records for 20 days, starting on October 3, when 421 people became infected with the coronavirus per day. In total, more than 91 thousand people fell ill in the region.

In Russia, 49.16 million complete cycles of vaccination against COVID-19 (two injections) were carried out, the headquarters reports. The level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Russia rose to 45.7%.

In most regions of Russia, the days from October 30 to November 7 are declared non-working. However, in some regions they start earlier. RBC has collected basic data on how non-working days will be held in different regions of the country.

How non-working days will pass in different regions of Russia. The main thing



How the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Russia is changing Daily data of the operational headquarters Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

Throughout Russia, federal cultural institutions, with the exception of theaters and museums, will be closed by government decision during the non-working week. They will be able to work with the fulfillment of a number of restrictions

Petersburg will introduce a lockdown for the period of non-working days. Stores (except for those that sell essential goods), cafes, bars, fitness centers, swimming pools will be closed. The MFC will provide a limited range of services, and it will be possible to stay in hotels only by a QR code or test. At the same time, in the Leningrad region, it was clarified that they would not close local shopping centers and catering.

The Tuvan authorities have stepped up measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. In particular, for the period of non-working days at the beginning of November, the work of public transport in the capital of the republic, Kyzyl, will be suspended. Shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, nightclubs and other establishments will also stop working.

QR codes are introduced in Kabardino-Balkaria, Dagestan and North Ossetia.

The head of Novosibirsk, Anatoly Lokot, was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Russian laboratories offer several options for tests for antibodies to the causative agent of COVID-19. Which one should be chosen, in which cases what is needed and why it is not necessary to compare tests from different laboratories, read the RBC material.

The rate of spread of coronavirus in Russia Weekly growth rates of new cases,%. Week to week comparison.

We are considering the period from the beginning of May 2020, when the number of daily tests for coronavirus exceeded 200 thousand. Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

The spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in the regions of Russia Number of confirmed cases of infection Source: Federal and regional headquarters for the fight against the virus Data for Russia i

Situation in the world

According to WHO, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 242.3 million people, of which more than 4.9 million have died.