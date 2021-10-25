Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip celebrated their son Deacon’s 18th birthday together

Ryan Philip and Reese Witherspoon with their son Deacon

Last weekend, the son of 45-year-old Reese Witherspoon and 47-year-old Ryan Philip Deacon celebrated his majority. The boy’s parents reunited on this day to congratulate him on his 18th birthday together. The party took place in one of the restaurants: it was there that Deacon blew out the candles on a large chocolate cake and listened to the wishes of his parents. Reese, Ryan and their son shared pictures from this family party on Instagram.

Ryan Philip and Reese Witherspoon with their son Deacon

How did it happen? Is Deacon 18? More recently, he played cards with Pokemon, sang songs of Bruno Mars and pretended to be an American ninja warrior in the backyard of the house. Now he’s taller than me, grilling steaks for family dinners and composing his own music with friends. My heart is bursting with pride in the kind of person he is becoming. Happy 18th birthday, Deacon! I love you immensely!



– Reese congratulated her son in her microblog, also publishing a series of touching photos with Deacon.

Reese Witherspoon with her son Deacon as a child

Deacon Philip



Reese Witherspoon with her son Deacon

His father Ryan Philip left congratulations to his son on his page:

Happy 18th birthday to our amazing, smart, talented and caring son. You are the real light in this world, and everyone who knows you loves you so much. We are lucky to be your dad and mom. Love you! Reese, I would say we did a pretty good job!

Ryan Philip and Reese Witherspoon with their son Deacon

The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip does not seek to follow in the footsteps of his parents and is more interested in music. In 2020, he released his debut song, Long Run. In an interview with Interview, the young man admitted that he is fascinated not so much by the vocals as by the process of creating music itself.

I asked my father how it works, and he taught me everything he knows himself. And then I started watching YouTube videos,

– told the Deacon about his hobby.

Ryan Philip with his son Deacon

Deacon Philip

Recall that the stars of the movie “Cruel Intentions” Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip were together from 1999 to 2008. During this time, they had two children: daughter Ava, who turned 22 in September, and son Deacon. After breaking up, Reese started a family with entertainment agent Jim Toth and gave birth to his son, Tennessee.

Ryan Philip and Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Philip had many girls after his divorce from Reese, but he never married again. By the way, several ex-lovers at once accused Philip of domestic violence, but the actor to the last denied his guilt. Philip also has an 11-year-old daughter, Kay, who was born while he was in a romantic relationship with model and actress Alexis Knapp.

Deacon Philip with his brother Tennessee

Ryan Philip and Reese Witherspoon with their son Deacon