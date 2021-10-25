Relatives of Karina Turcan told how scammers robbed her accounts

Former top manager of Inter RAO Karina Turcan, sentenced to 15 years for treason, almost became a victim of fraudsters. She did not have time to reach the colony where she was sent, as the criminals tried to “zero” her bank accounts. They came to the bank with a fake power of attorney, Karina’s signature is simple). But this whole story may turn out to be much deeper than it seems at first glance. Tsurkan’s bank data was not “leaked” by accident. Helped in this, as they say, people who are confident in their impunity.

The Babushkinsky court in Moscow arrested two men for two months – a resident of St. Petersburg, Alexander Pomelov, and a citizen of Ukraine, Nikolai Mykolenko. It was these two who recently appeared at the office of the All-Russian Regional Development Bank on Suschevsky Val. At the same time, the men presented a fake power of attorney from Karina Turcan to receive a large amount. The forgery gave Alexander Pomelov the right to transfer and withdraw money from Karina’s accounts.

“The power of attorney itself was very well done, competently,” says our source. – There were all the necessary stamps and requisites. And Karina’s signature is very simple, it is easy to forge it.

In general, the fraudsters (and this is not only and not so much about the two arrested) were perfectly prepared and there is no talk of any amateurishness. They knew that there were accounts, that they were opened in this bank, that part of the funds had been transferred to the state by a court decision, and part remained untouched. Apparently, they did not know only one thing: when exactly the accounts with the remaining money were to be unblocked. Wrong with the date.

In general, the procedure is exactly this – after unlocking, relatives (the one for whom the power of attorney is issued) go to the bank and dispose of the money as they see fit. Turcan issued a power of attorney for the mother, because the woman has no one besides her (the son only recently became an adult).

So who provided all this information to the two unemployed men who were eventually detained? And would they try to get involved in a matter of state importance (after all, Karina was accused under Article 275 of the Criminal Code)?

“It’s obvious to me that this was done by people, let’s say, close to the investigation,” says a source in the special services. – Pay attention, at the trial, the lawyer of the arrested Pomelov said so: the guy found a part-time job, his task was simply to come to the bank and get money, he did not know about anything else. According to Pomelov, he was sure that he was carrying out a completely legal business order from “third parties”.

Who are these “third parties” – now it is up to the investigation to establish. There is hope for this, especially since the case is being conducted by the FSB Economic Security Service.

“Those who were sure of their impunity could come to mind to rob Tsurkan,” continues our source. – And all this brings us back to thoughts about the fact against Karina.

Let me remind you that Turcan never pleaded guilty to espionage for Moldova. Her friends are sure that what happened to her is the revenge of a former colleague, who felt not just dislike for her, but real hatred. It was he who declared Turcan: “I will destroy you.”

At Inter RAO, Karina was the only woman who held such a high position and received a large salary. Turcan sometimes behaved arrogantly. She herself later admitted: before her arrest, she did not live quite right, she rethought a lot. Be that as it may, it was this ex-colleague who turned to the FSB about Karina.

“At this time, all the documents were collected for my daughter to present her with the order for organizing the power supply of the Crimea,” says Karina’s mother. – She passed all the checks, her services to the state were undeniable. And she herself was a real stateswoman, she respected the president very much, and there was only talk in the house about him.

But after the arrest of Turcan was reported to the very top, Karina did not have a chance to justify herself. At the trial, the defense proved the facts of falsification of evidence, but still the woman received almost the maximum – 15 years in prison.

Karina’s mom considers such a long time to be revenge. She is also sure that it was not by chance that the daughter was sent to one of the most distant regions – to Altai, although according to the law they should have been left as close to home as possible (especially since at the time of the verdict, the son was a minor, and the mother was seriously ill). They intend to challenge the transfer to a remote colony in court. On this occasion, the mother also turned to the Ombudsman for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova.