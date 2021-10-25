Released MSI Optix G251F gaming monitor with 165 Hz refresh rate

MSI has released the Optix G251F Rapid IPS monitor designed for gaming enthusiasts. The panel measures 24.5 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels, which corresponds to the Full HD format.

The novelty has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and the response time of the GTG is 1 ms. It talks about compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync technology, which is responsible for improving the smoothness of gameplay and eliminating the effect of tearing.

Brightness reaches 400 cd / m22, contrast ratio – 1000: 1. Viewing angles horizontally and vertically – up to 178 degrees. Dynamic contrast ratio – 100,000,000: 1.

The monitor claims 83.41 percent DCI-P3 color space and 108.7 percent sRGB color space. Reproduction of more than 1 billion color shades is provided.

For connecting signal sources, there are DisplayPort 1.2a and HDMI 2.0b interfaces. In addition, the equipment includes a USB 3.2 hub and a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light technologies are responsible for reducing eye strain. The stand allows you to adjust the tilt angle of the display in a range of 25 degrees.