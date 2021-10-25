Report of Petropavlovsk for the III quarter. We mark important points

Petropavlovsk has published operating results for III quarter and 9 months of 2021

Total gold production in Q3 2021 was 111.6 Koz, down 2% compared to Q3 2020 (114.1 Koz) due to a decrease in gold production from third-party concentrate.

Gold production from own concentrate in the reporting period amounted to 101.6 Koz, which is 17% more than in the third quarter of 2020 (86.5 Koz), due to higher production at all mines of the group.

Gold production from third-party concentrate decreased by 64% to 10.1 Koz in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: 27.6 Koz) due to scheduled maintenance at Pokrovsky AGK in September and lower volumes. as the processing facilities were converted to concentrate processing from the new flotation unit at Pioneer.

Total gold production for 9 months of 2021 amounted to 306.6 thousand ounces, which is 29% less than 434.6 thousand ounces for 9 months of 2020 due to a weaker I half of the year, including 259.8 thousand ounces of own production and 46.8 koz of gold from third-party concentrate (9M 2020: 300.1 koz and 134.5 koz, respectively)

Gold sales of 120.1 Koz in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: 121.1 Koz)

The average realized gold price in Q3 2021 was $ 1,780 per ounce, which is 7.2% less than in Q3 2020 ($ 1,919 per ounce). There were no hedging gains or losses.

Forecast for 2021

The company confirms its production guidance for 2021 of 430–470 Koz, including its own gold production of 370–390 Koz and production of gold from third-party concentrate in the amount of 60–80 Koz.

The total cash cost (TCC) of producing from own concentrate over the year is expected to be in the range of $ 870-970 per ounce.

Business report

The operational audit of the company’s business, conducted by CEO Denis Aleksandrov and management during this year, is in its final stages. The board of directors is currently reviewing elements of a corporate strategy that management plans to present at Capital Markets Day later this year. The company will announce details of the event as soon as the board of directors completes the review.

Dmitry Puchkarev, an expert at BCS Investment World:

“The results of Petropavlovsk can be called positive as expected. At the end of the quarter, production volumes at Pioneer increased by 1.5 times compared to the second quarter of 2021 due to the launch of a flotation unit. The impact on the financial results of a slight decrease in production volumes for the group as a whole in the third quarter should be offset by an increase in production from more profitable own concentrate.

The management indicated that the timing of the presentation of the new development strategy has been shifted to the end of the year. Earlier it was about the end of October. This is mostly a neutral moment, although at the moment a slight pressure on the quotes is possible. Let me remind you that within the framework of the presentation of the strategy, a new dividend policy should also be presented. To a large extent, the growth of shares of Petropavlovsk since the beginning of October occurred on expectations of news on dividends. “

BCS World of investments