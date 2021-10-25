“Reservoir of goodwill” is almost empty – with the expulsion of the American ambassador, relations between Turkey and the United States will hit rock bottom – InoTV

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to declare ambassadors of ten Western countries persona non grata brings the conflict between Turkey and the United States to a “new level”, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports. However, relations between Ankara and Washington have cracked for a long time. Refusal to purchase the American Patriot air defense system, contradictions in Syria, Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide – the circle of disagreements between the two states is so wide that one can doubt whether they are really NATO partners, and not warring parties.

In January, shortly before the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, a leading think tank of the Democratic Party published a report entitled Challenges in Turkish-American Relations. The Center for American Progress document describes such a wide range of issues on which Ankara and Washington have disagreements – from human rights to arms policy and regional conflicts – that, of course, one could doubt that Turkey and the United States are indeed NATO allies. , and not by warring states, reports the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The current rift stems from a human rights violation: activist and human rights defender Osman Kavala has been behind bars for four years, awaiting trial. US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield and nine other Western ambassadors in a joint statement called for the release of Kavala. As the publication notes, this, “without a doubt, interference in the internal affairs of Turkey ”.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had given instructions to declare ten ambassadors, including a US representative, persona non grata. This escalation “Takes the conflict to a new level.” However, the fact that relations between Ankara and Washington are gradually reaching the bottom has been clear for a long time.

Tensions have been around since Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Erdogan’s decision to buy the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system instead of the American Patriot has caused great irritation in the United States. On the one hand, it was “A strong political blow in the gut” NATO. On the other hand, the US defense industry missed out on a large order. Thirdly, the Pentagon feared that by integrating the S-400 system into the NATO air defense system, Russia would be able to obtain information about the radar signature of American fighters – this knowledge, according to the publication, could endanger the lives of Western pilots in the event of a conflict.

However, the US protests proved futile, and Erdogan did not stop the deal with Russia. In response, the United States imposed sanctions on Ankara and excluded Turkey from the F-35 fifth generation fighter program. Initially, Ankara was going to purchase up to 100 such aircraft from the American company Lockheed Martin and has already paid $ 1.4 billion in advance. Now Erdogan is trying to get old American F-16 fighters for this money.

Ankara’s role in many regional conflicts in the Middle East has also repeatedly led to disputes with Washington. Their ideas about who should be viewed as an enemy and who as an ally did not always coincide. For example, the Kurdish groups that fought against the “Islamic State” * in Syria, from the point of view of the United States, were freedom fighters, and from the point of view of Turkey, terrorists.

After the presidential elections in the United States, relations between the two countries have not improved, but on the contrary: the Biden administration is more likely than the Trump administration to criticize the human rights situation in Turkey. Shortly after taking office in April 2021, the new US President formally called the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I genocide, which angered his Turkish counterpart.

Turkey acknowledged that Christian Armenians at that time were indeed persecuted and often died. But, as stated in Turkey, Ankara has never committed the planned genocide, and the United States has always avoided this term. The first time Biden used it was for Erdogan “obvious provocation “.

Thus, when the case of Osman Kavala turned into an acute phase, “Reservoir of goodwill” both in Washington and in Ankara there was “Practically empty”. If Erdogan really sends the US ambassador out of the country, de facto this will mean a final break in relations, writes the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

* “Islamic State” (IS) – the organization was recognized as terrorist by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of December 29, 2014.