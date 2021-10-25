Restrictions for pensioners and retirement requirements came into force in Moscow

In Moscow, new restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic come into force on Monday. Earlier, the corresponding decree was signed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

So, from October 25 to February 25, pensioners who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill with COVID-19, as well as citizens with chronic diseases, must observe a home regimen. At the same time, walks and physical education in the fresh air are allowed. Working citizens have the right to get sick leave.

During the same period, employers in Moscow are required to switch to teleworking mode at least 30 percent of their employees, including all employees over 60 years of age and those with chronic diseases. An exception can be made if the presence of a specific person in the workplace is critical to the organization.

The requirement to switch to remote work does not apply to vaccinated and recovered workers, as well as to employees of medical organizations and a number of enterprises in strategic industries.

Also, from October 28 to November 7, non-working days are established in Moscow. During this period, shopping centers, shops, cinemas, organizations in the service sector, catering, sports will suspend work. The exception will be the sale of medicines, food and essential goods. Restaurants and cafes can be takeaway. Theaters and museums will be open, but you can visit them only if the premises are occupied by no more than 50%, using QR codes and protective masks.

Holidays are announced in kindergartens and schools. For preschoolers who have no one to leave at home with, the work of duty groups will be organized. Higher and secondary vocational educational institutions can conduct classes remotely.

Medical organizations will continue to provide routine medical care. Emergency medical care is maintained in full.