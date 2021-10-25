Rihanna accused of disrespect for Hinduism

Rihanna faced criticism from social media users after posting a snapshot on her Instagram account. The picture shows the singer and designer posing topless in lilac boxer shorts as part of an ad campaign for her recently launched menswear line, Savage x Fenty. Rihanna chose large jewelry to match the color of the shorts, including a pendant in the shape of the Hindu deity Ganesha.

The suspension caused discontent in the Hindu community on social media: Rihanna was accused of disrespect for Hinduism. “Rihanna, stop using my religion as an aesthetic! The image of Ganesha is sacred to us Hindus “, – wrote one of the Twitter users. “I’ve lost all my respect for Rihanna. How can you wear Ganesha’s necklace and think that you can pose like that? ” – replied another. Many users noted that they like Rihanna’s work, but they are disappointed with her act.

The singer herself has not yet commented on the criticism in her address.

Rihanna has previously faced accusations of disrespect for religion: the Islamic community criticized her for using elements of religious music in her show. Then she apologized.