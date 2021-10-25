Robert Downey Jr. nominated for Golden Raspberry as Worst Actor

Doolittle’s Amazing Journey and starring American actor Robert Downey Jr. were nominated for the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Stephen Gaygan’s film about veterinarian John Doolittle has become the leader among the contenders for the “award” for the most dubious achievements in cinema: the film is presented in six categories, including the nominations for “Worst Director”, “Worst Screenplay” and “Worst Combo” (the latter refers to Downey – the younger and his attempts to portray the Welsh accent).

In the category “Worst Film”, films “365 Days”, “Fantasy Island”, “Music” and “Absolute Proof” can also receive anti-awards. The drama “Music” is the directorial debut of the singer Sia, previously criticized for incorrect portrayal of the heroine with autism.

In addition to Downey Jr., the Worst Actor nomination includes Adam Sandler (Hubie’s Halloween), Michele Morrone (365 Days), Mike Lindell (Absolute Proof) and David Spade (Wrong Girl).

Anne Hathaway (The Last Thing He Wanted), Katie Holmes (Doll 2: Brahms), Kate Hudson (The Music), Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Girl) and Anna Maria Siklutska (365 Days).

The Golden Raspberry Award was established in 1980. The nominees are annually chosen by the fund of the same name, which includes about 700 people from the United States and 19 other countries. Films released in the United States and Canada during the year can be nominated for this award. The figurine is a plastic model of a berry covered with golden paint; its cost does not exceed five dollars. Traditionally, the “winners” of the award will be announced a day before the Oscar ceremony – April 24.