Rogozin appreciated the Crew Dragon ships

The accumulated flight experience of the company Ilona Mask SpaceX allows us to talk about the sending of the first Russian cosmonaut by the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS, the head of … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T14: 56

DUBAI, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The accumulated flight experience of the company Ilona Mask SpaceX allows us to talk about the sending of the first Russian cosmonaut by the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS, said the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin during the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai. to send representatives of our crews, “Rogozin said. According to him, on Tuesday, talks will be held with a NASA representative about the possibility of coordinating cross-flights (US astronauts on Russian ships and Russian cosmonauts on American ships) and coordinating crews. Rogozin previously said that Russian astronauts will start flying to the ISS on new American spacecraft only after they have accumulated sufficient reliability statistics. At the same time, the flights of the Russians will be carried out on a barter basis in exchange for the flights of the Americans on the Soyuz. In April 2021, Rogozin said that negotiations on such flights were not underway, since Russia has its own spacecraft for flights of cosmonauts.

