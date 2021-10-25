Rospotrebnadzor called the condition for lifting restrictions on COVID in St. Petersburg :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Alexey Danichev / RIA Novosti



The restrictions imposed in St. Petersburg on the COVID-19 coronavirus will remain in place until at least 80% of the population to be vaccinated is vaccinated. This was stated by the head of the department of epidemiological surveillance of the department of Rospotrebnadzor in St. Petersburg Irina Chkhinzheria, reports “RIA Novosti”.

“Restrictive measures will be taken until the herd immunity is achieved in an amount of at least 80% of vaccination coverage. Otherwise it is simply impossible, ”she said.

According to her, the task has been set to vaccinate at least 80%. “This is a general requirement. <...> It is necessary to achieve herd immunity through vaccination. And now we need to understand that we are in this situation for a long time, ”added Chkhindzheria.

She believes that this should be taken calmly and without panic, as a necessary measure. “And this vaccination will be carried out annually in the future, as it is done with the flu. We have no other way if we do not want the limitations that we are now discussing. We have to live an ordinary life. And such a condition will be the achievement of collective immunity, ”she concluded.