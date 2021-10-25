Russian hackers attacked hundreds of American companies again

Russian hackers have launched a new attack on hundreds of US public and private computer systems, warned in an interview The New York Times representatives Microsoft and cybersecurity experts. In their opinion, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia may be involved in espionage work.

US officials believe the hackers’ new target is data stored in the clouds. Their methods of operation are similar to hacking the network of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 elections. According to the White House, the Russian special services were also involved in it.

Cybersecurity experts also regard the new attacks as espionage, noting that the arms race has accelerated in the world. According to them, now the national intelligence services are trying to get classified data on the work of the industrial and government sectors, as well as on the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

“Spies will always spy,” said John Haltqvist, vice president of intelligence analysis at cybersecurity company Mandiant. In December 2020, it was the first to spot a large-scale attack on the SolarWinds service.

U.S. officials believe that security responsibilities lie with companies such as Microsoft… In their opinion, attacks could be avoided if service providers adhered to basic cybersecurity principles.

Microsoft in turn, he insists that he is doing everything possible to protect data, and the services of its intermediaries – firms that configure the work of cloud services are more often exposed to attacks. They also have access to sensitive data, such as email list or information about defense technology, vaccine research.

Percentage of successful hacks as stated Microsoft, small (the company does not name the exact figure). More than 600 organizations are known to have received notification of attacks recently. Hackers have made about 23 thousand attempts to get into their computer systems. For comparison: over the past three years Microsoft recorded only 20.5 thousand attacks.

In mid-December 2020, it became known that Russian hackers were able to penetrate the networks of dozens of US government and private organizations using SolarWinds software hacking. The damage was done to at least nine government agencies. In February 2021, Microsoft President Brad Smith called it “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen.”

In April 2021, President Biden’s administration announced new sanctions against the Kremlin. It was, in particular, about the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States in response to the SolarWinds hack and Russia’s interference in the US presidential elections in 2020. Russia denies all facts of interference.

US officials insist on storing large amounts of data in regular services. In their opinion, it is easier to protect information this way. So Amazon provides the “cloud” for the CIA, Microsoft – for the Pentagon.

