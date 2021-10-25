Russian Post will start delivering parcels using Yandex robots :: Business :: RBC

Initially, Yandex rovers will deliver parcels from four Russian Post offices in Moscow; within a month their number should grow to 27

Photo: Vasily Kuzmichenok / TASS



“Russian Post” in the coming month will begin to deliver parcels from 27 Moscow branches using unmanned delivery robots “Yandex”, follows from the message of the company received by RBC.

“At the first stage, 36 rovers will deliver from 27 branches in Moscow. It will be possible to use the service through the Mail application on Android, at the start the cost will be RUB 1, ”it was reported.

It is specified that at the launch of the project, delivery will be carried out from four branches in the Khamovniki area, and within a month 23 more branches will be connected, located near the metro stations Belorusskaya, Sokol, Airport, Tsvetnoy Bulvar, as well as to Ramenki and other areas of the capital. “The delivery radius will be 2 km. If the user is in the coverage area, then after choosing the delivery of the parcel to his home, he will see the option with free delivery in the application interface, ”the company added.

They also explained that users will be able to track the delivery status and the position of the robot on the map, and when it delivers the parcel to the entrance of the house, a notification will be sent to the phone. Next, the user will receive a verification code in SMS, which will need to be entered in the application, after which the robot will open the lid and the parcel can be picked up, the company explained.