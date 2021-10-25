Russian Renault cars started to be produced in Uzbekistan

Renault, together with the domestic ADM-Jizzakh, began to produce its cars in Uzbekistan. The first copies were produced on October 21st.

Recall that on this day the limited liability company ADM Jizzakh, located in the free economic zone “Jizzakh”, was visited by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was making a trip to the Jizzakh region.

Renault cars are assembled at the enterprise from vehicle kits shipped by the Russian division of the French brand. The first models produced were the Renault Arkana and Renault Kaptur crossovers.

Consumers are offered three options for equipment, writes Daily-Motor. The initial Life modification has a 1.6-liter petrol engine with 114 horsepower, a five-speed “mechanics” and front-wheel drive. The Drive and Style versions are equipped with the same internal combustion engine, CVT and front-wheel drive.

The sales of manufactured cars will start in the Uzbek market this year. At first, they will be serviced by two partner automobile centers located in Tashkent. In 2022, it is planned to open new full-format Renault centers in the republic.

