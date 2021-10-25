Russian sailors rescued a Panamanian ship from pirates

https://ria.ru/20211026/piraty-1756226879.html

Sailors of the Russian Northern Fleet rescued a container ship flying the flag of Panama from pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, the Department of Information and Massive … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian Northern Fleet sailors rescued a Panama-flagged container ship from pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, the Defense Ministry’s Information and Communications Department said. It was reported about an attempt to hijack the ship by unknown armed men on a high-speed boat. The crew of the container ship, after giving a distress signal, in accordance with the instructions, took refuge in the engine room, “the department explained. A Ka-27PS helicopter with a Marine Corps unit took off from the Russian ship and immediately went to the area of ​​the incident. According to the Ministry of Defense, the pirates left the ship when the helicopter appeared and headed towards the coast in their boat at full speed. She freed the crew and inspected the ship. The long voyage of “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” began on June 28, when he left the main base of the Northern Fleet – Severomorsk. The crew took part in the main naval parade in Kronstadt, after which it took part in a command and staff training on command and control of the forces and troops of the Northern Fleet in the Atlantic. The Severomors visited the Mediterranean Sea, made business calls to Algeria, Syria and Cyprus, and also conducted several exercises. A detachment consisting of “Vice-Admiral Kulakov”, the medium sea tanker “Akademik Pashin” and the rescue tugboat “Altai” operates in the Gulf of Guinea already three weeks. Russian sailors ensure the safety of civilian navigation and monitor the surface situation using carrier-based aircraft.

