Russian woman sued a million rubles for the death of her husband from COVID-19

A resident of the city of Akhtubinsk in the Astrakhan region for the first time in Russia has achieved large monetary compensation for the death of her 60-year-old husband from COVID-19. She will receive one million rubles. It is reported that her husband did not receive medical assistance on time. Interfax writes about this with reference to the instagram of lawyer Sergei Bronitsky.

According to the lawyer, a resident of Akhtubinsk in the summer of 2020 turned to doctors with a complaint of cough and chest pain, he warned doctors that he had come into contact with those infected with a new coronavirus infection. The doctor did not take an analysis from him and prescribed treatment with a breast feed, stating that it was ARVI. After that, the patient’s condition worsened. He sought medical help several times, but to no avail. He was hospitalized only two weeks later, already in serious condition, and a few days later he died. COVID-19 has been confirmed posthumously.

“The widow of the deceased turned to the UK. A criminal case was opened, the forensic examination found defects in medical care, but not a connection between them and the patient’s death.” – said Bronitsky. According to the lawyer, this is the first time that such a large compensation has been awarded for death from COVID-19. Earlier in a similar case, the injured party was paid 50 thousand rubles.

In Russia, over the past day, 37,930 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected. This is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. 1069 patients with COVID-19 died on the morning of October 25, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters. Over the past month, the number of new cases, according to official statistics, has doubled.