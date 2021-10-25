Saakashvili’s lawyer said about the impending “liquidation” of the ex-president | News from Germany about Europe | DW

In the prison hospital, where Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 24 days, can be transferred, it is planned to “liquidate” the ex-president. This was announced on Sunday, October 24, at a briefing for journalists by the politician’s lawyer, director general of the Mtavari TV channel Nika Gvaramia.
“Transfer to a prison hospital will be associated with security problems and, according to our information, these problems will be imitated by the current authorities of the country. There will be a so-called simulated riot, which will end with the elimination of Mikhail Saakashvili,” the Novosti-Georgia news agency quoted him as saying.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called the statement by Saakashvili’s lawyer about the impending assassination attempt “complete delirium and a provocation.”
The Ministry of Justice of Georgia agrees to hospitalize Saakashvili in a prison hospital in Tbilisi
A medical council formed under the Georgian Ministry of Health recommends that Saakashvili be transferred to a mixed-type multifunctional clinic. This position is supported by the politician’s lawyers.
“There is a risk of cardiac arrest. The clinic should have a second-level cardiology service. In particular, interventional cardiology, an angiocardiology laboratory, implantation of an endocardial pacemaker, implantation and catheter ablation, treatment of angina pectoris and thrombotic complications. This is not possible in the prison hospital,” Nika Gvaramia said … He called on the Georgian Ombudsman Nino Lomjaria to monitor the situation.
Ex-president of Georgia faces five charges
Saakashvili, who is a citizen of Ukraine, illegally arrived in Georgia on September 29 and was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. He is now in prison in the city of Rustavi. Five charges were brought against him. Previously, he had already been sentenced in absentia to three and six years in prison on charges of abuse of office and their malicious use.
Two more charges, including embezzlement of public funds for personal needs, are still pending in court. The fifth charge – illegal crossing of the state border – was brought against the ex-president on October 20. The politician considers all charges to be politically motivated.
Author: Ekaterina Kryzhanovskaya